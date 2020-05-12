Police: Man fatally shot woman while their child was nearby

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot the mother of his young child outside her home while the child apparently was nearby, authorities said.

Krysten Connally, 32, was shot multiple times in the driveway of her Dayton home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday after she and Gregory Eugene Blanton, 33, of Dayton had argued, authorities said. Blanton then drove away but surrendered to police about 10 hours later.

Blanton faces several charges, including murder, felonious assault and child endangerment, and it wasn’t known Tuesday if he has retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said what the two were arguing about or if they were still in a relationship. However, they said they were investigating the slaying as a domestic violence incident.

The 4-year-old child was not injured in the shooting. Dayton police said the child was “in the immediate area” at the time, but further details were not disclosed.

Several neighbors witnessed the shooting and called 911, authorities said.