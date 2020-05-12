Muskingum County Community Foundation distributes spring grants to 22 local non-profit organizations

ZANESVILLE – The Foundation’s distribution committee reviewed grant requests and the MCCF’s Board of Trustees voted to provide over $82,000 in funding for the different projects.

“We were lucky enough that through our Groundhog event, we raised significantly more than we have in years past plus we had a generous matching grant from an anonymous donor to be able to get us more money in to the pool this year. So, we were able to give grants for up to $5,000 this year to numerous organizations which will make a nice impact in Muskingum County,” MMCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner said.

Some non-profits that will be receiving $5,000 in grant funding include Friends of Putnam, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center, and Paws of Muskingum County.

“A lot of the grant proposals that we received took place before were in our current COVID lockdowns and Stay at Home orders that came down, so, knowing these programs are going to be able to continue as we get later into the year to be able to support these non-profits is something that is very very important for us to be able to recognize groups that need that support,” Wagner said.

Wagner said, at this time, the Community Foundation does have some extra funding but he is not sure if there will be a Fall grant program at this time.