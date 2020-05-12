Governor DeWine: Tattoo and Massage/Piercing Businesses can Reopen May 15th

Governor Mike DeWine hosted his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday at the Statehouse in Columbus. It was announced that massage locations and tattoos/piercing businesses will be permitted to reopen with proper safety protocols on May 15th. The Governor also announced that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received notice that its Ohio Electronic Benefit Transfer plan was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. It means benefits will be mailed to students, and families don’t need to apply to be eligible. Families will receive around $300 to purchase healthy and nutritious foods to feed their children. DeWine says these benefits amount to more than $250 million that will go to grocery stores and other eligible retailers.

