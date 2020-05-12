Updated on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning and early afternoon becoming partly cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs near 57°. West-northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows near 36°. West winds at 5-10 mph becoming calm overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning become partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs near 64°. Calm winds during the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible after 2 AM. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Lows near 47°.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs near 74°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 62°.

FRIDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 74°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows near 60°.

SATURDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs near 77°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62°.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs near 78°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Lows near 58°.

MONDAY: A chance of showers, partly cloudy. Highs near 75°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 50°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure keeps us mostly clear and dry through Wednesday this week. Thursday a warm front moves through in the morning, bringing warmer than average temperatures and the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week and into the weekend. A stationary front moves in on Saturday for cloudy conditions and the threat for showers and storms for the weekend. Another high pressure moves in on Monday to keep us dry and clear for the start of next week.

