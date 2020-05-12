180th Fighter Wing Fly Over

Get ready to look to the skies Tuesday in Southeast Ohio.

The 180th Fighter Wing will flyover Zanesville as part of “Salute Ohio.”

The squadron will start their day in Chillicothe and then make their way to Portsmouth, Athens and up to Zanesville.

According to the fighter wing’s Facebook page the plan is to fly over Zanesville around 5:44pm. The times are subject to change.

The flight is being conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions.

They ask for the safety of all Ohioans to observe the fly-bys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.