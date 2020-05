The Muskingum County Unified Command Center is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The 26th case is a 48-year-old man, who is recovering at home. This case is not related to other cases. Case 27 is probable and a 60-year-old woman, who is also at home recovering. This case is related to case 25. No additional information is being released. The next command center update is tomorrow at noon. It will be broadcast live on Whiz TV and AM 1240 radio.

