Pugh’s is “non-essential” business that will open on Tuesday

Local News
Chip Reid186

ZANESVILLE – Store owner Patrick Pugh is very excited to re-open and feels like it was necessary to be closed during the order to ensure the safety of employees and customers. He said many of his employees are “tired of being at home” and the jewelry store will continue to practice social distancing and abide by the code passed down from Governor DeWine.

“Not only will we all be wearing masks, but, we have the shields up that the people feel comfortable coming in. We have the masks for people who want to wear a mask although it isn’t required. We’ve got sanitizing stations throughout the store; social distancing signs that will be on the floor and directional arrows and all those things that will make people comfortable coming in the shop,” Pugh said.

Pugh faces the challenge many business owners face as they prepare to open its doors again – changing its daily routine to promote general safety.

“People come in, they want their rings repaired and they hand you the rings… we have a new reality now. It’s they come in, they lay the rings down, you immediately sanitize the rings, then you examine the rings, then you give them a plastic bag so its a whole different process,” Pugh said.

To start, Pugh’s will be open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM and 10 to 2 on Saturday while being closed Sunday.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Chip Reid

Related Posts

More Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Muskingum County

George Hiotis

Maysville School District assembles videos that will show its seniors receiving diplomas

Chip Reid

Muskingum County Commissioners hold bid opening for much needed walkway behind local school

Chip Reid