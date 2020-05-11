More Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting two county residents testing positive for COVID-19. One is a 50-year-old woman, who is home recovering. This case is not related to previous cases. The other is a 30-year-old man who is also at home recovering. An investigation is underway. Three other cases are being called probable and all are home recovering. That includes a 35-year-old woman, 45-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man. All three are related to others locally who have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are 26 confirmed cases and 6 probable cases in Muskingum County.

