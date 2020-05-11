Fire Department Breaks Ground on Station

ANTRIM, Ohio- The Antrim Volunteer Fire department broke ground today on a brand new fire station.

The station will take approximately six months to complete and was entirely funded by donations. Fire Chief Donald Warnock gave a look into how long the project has been planned for.

“Planning the building, actually I’ve been planning the building for 29 years. The department got on board in 2004. We received some money and have been saving money in the building fund. We have reached a level where we can begin building. We’re getting ready to start this project, something we need greatly in this community.”, Warnock told reporters.

Warnock also talked about the features and look of the new building.

“It is 108 feet long, plus or minus, and sixty feet deep. It’ll be a roughly 90 by 45 truck bay and apparatus area. It will include a mezzanine on the rear wall and west wall. We’ll have office storage, restrooms, gear storage on the main floor. Upstairs will have a kitchenette, bathrooms and common areas.”

The department is still accepting donations and has already raised over half a million dollars.