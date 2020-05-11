FIBA sets dates for 2023 Basketball World Cup

MIES, Switzerland (AP) — FIBA has set the dates for the next Basketball World Cup, announcing Monday that the 2023 event will take place from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 of that year.

Group games will be played in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The final phase, including the medal games, will be played in Manila.

It will be the first time that the World Cup, formerly called the world championships, will be played across multiple countries.

Pre-qualifying games for the 2023 World Cup started in February. FIBA plans to have the qualifying field down to 80 teams by November 2021, and those nations will be pared down to the 32 World Cup-bound teams by February 2023.

Spain is the defending champion, beating Argentina for the title in Beijing last August.

___

