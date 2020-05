The Colony Square Mall has announced its reopening plans. It will begin a phased reopening tomorrow. The new hours will be 10:00 am until 7:00 pm Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The first hour of operation is designated for senior citizens and at-risk shoppers. The food court will open with pick-up only service at this time. Reopening dates for individual businesses may vary.

