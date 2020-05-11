Updated on Monday, 11 May 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

MONDAY: Spotty rain showers possible during the early morning. Mostly cloudy skies during the day. Highs near 50°. Breezy with west winds at 5-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows near 32°. Breezy with west winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs near 57°. West-southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows near 35°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies. Highs near 64°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 47°.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Highs near 72°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Lows near 61°.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Highs near 76°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Lows near 58°.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Highs near 78°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms.. Lows near 62°.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs near 78°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers. Lows near 58°.

DISCUSSION:

A low pressure is moving out to the northeast, leaving us with some leftover rain showers for the early morning on Monday. High pressure to our south keeps us dry and allows us to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday this week. A warm front moves through on Thursday bringing warmer (and closer to and above average) temperatures to our region. The chance for showers and storms returns on Thursday with that warm front, allowing our atmosphere to become more unstable. Spring-like weather to be expected at the end of the week. Much warmer with the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday-Sunday.

