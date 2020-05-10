Area Matriarch Celebrates Birthday

FRAZEYsBURG, Ohio- Mary Smith of Frazeysburg celebrated her 97th birthday with a parade put on by her children and grandchildren. A line of at least twenty cars drove by Smith’s home, honking their horns and throwing flowers from the windows of their cars.

Smith smiles and waved at every loved one and was surrounded by her children. Five generations of the Smith family came to celebrate and an entire street of Frazeysburg was shut down.

Mary’s son Richard Smith has this to say about his mother: “Everybody likes mom, everybody in town they call her grandma. You talk to somebody and they say ‘Yeah I know who she is’… She’s really a strong lady for her age. She’s the rock. Even people about her age call her grandma.”

Hopefully there are many more celebrations for the smith family in the future.