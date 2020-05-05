ZFD hydrant flushing

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle87

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Fire Department will continue to flush hydrants on Wednesday.

Crews will be flushing hydrants within the general area of Fess St., Pine St., Westwood Dr., Maysville Ave., Echo Ave., Arch St., National Way, June Parkway and all side streets in the area.

Flushing will be from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4:00 PM, for the water to clear, before doing laundry.

