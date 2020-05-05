Zanesville High School preparing to distribute commemorative signs in honor of 2020 graduating class

ZANESVILLE – Staff has produced 200 signs to recognize the 197 students that make up the high school’s senior class. The signs read a “Blue Devil Senior lives here” and they will be delivered to students’ parents homes to be placed in their front lawn or wherever they please.

“This is their senior year and, unfortunately, they are missing out on a lot, but, you know, Laura Thompkins is the principal and Nate Seakats and Chad Grandstaff, our assistants, and all of the teachers; everyone is just trying their very best to make the best of the situation,” Zanesville City Schools Asst. Superintendent Steve Foreman said.

Although the families will receive the signs, this does not mean that ZHS isn’t doing anything for a graduation ceremony.

“For graduation this year, we’re going to kind of do it more virtually. Every student will walk across the stage with two loved ones and they will be videoed and we will share that video out on social media,” Foreman said.

The banner will be delivered to a students’ home by a teacher or volunteer this week and a picture will be taken of the student and the person who is dropping off the sign.