Two Injured in Coshocton Co. Accident

Nichole Hannahs

Two people are injured in an accident in Coshocton County.

On May 4, the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 25-year-old Kelsie Moore, of Coshocton, was traveling west on State Route 541 in the 45000 block when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a parked car in a driveway.

Moore was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for her injuries. A 4-year-old passenger was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The condition of Moore and her passenger are unknown at this time.

