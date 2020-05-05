Muskingum County on receiving end of federal funds to aid local emergency food and shelter programs

ZANESVILLE – The award is for $101,737 and comes from both the Department of Homeland Security as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Public or private volunteer agencies can apply for funds through the United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties.

“It is a huge deal. So, generally, this time of a year a new phase comes out. So, it would’ve been Phase 37 but we’re also getting an additional phase. That’s the Phase CARES and, of course, that’s due to the COVID-19 situation. So, this is huge. This is more money than we would’ve received,” United Way Executive Assistant Nicole Conrad said.

There are some requirements that an entity must have to receive money including having its own accounting system, being non-discriminatory, and having shown the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. Conrad speculated what some of the groups may be that could need some of these funds the most.

“Currently, I would say, Salvation Army, Christ’s Table, Trulight Ministries, and, actually, these organizations have received funds before as well and then any organization within our area that can benefit from having the funds for food and shelter. Right now, its critical,” Conrad said.

If you would like more information or are interested in applying for funding, you can visit the United Way of M-PM’s website.