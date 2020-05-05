Michigan guard Cole Bajema enters transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal.

The school announced Bajema’s decision Tuesday night. He played in 10 games this past season as a freshman.

The 6-foot-7 Bajema averaged 2.6 points per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Two other Michigan players have already transferred this offseason — David DeJulius to Cincinnati and Colin Castleton to Florida.

