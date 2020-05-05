Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1

Sports
Associated Press13

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.

The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Fighters see UFC 249 as chance to spread hope, inspiration

Associated Press

Michigan guard Cole Bajema enters transfer portal

Associated Press

Lock excited for Elway’s endorsement, offensive makeover

Associated Press