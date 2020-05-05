Updated on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

TUESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then spotty rain showers likely during the late morning, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Otherwise we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs near 58°. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise we will see mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows near 38°. Winds out of the west around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the morning, widely scattered rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then a stray shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise we will see cloudy skies during the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies during the early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs near 57°. Rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 62°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows near 40°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs near 56°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain/snow showers. Lows near 30°.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 33°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of showers. Lows near 40°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

A low pressure center is bringing rain into our area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly scattered rain showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. The low pressure moves out Wednesday night, leaving us mostly dry for Thursday. Another low pressure and cold front move in on Friday for more rain and cooler temperatures. High pressure takes over for Saturday and Sunday giving us some sunshine and a break from the rain before it returns on Monday with another low pressure system.

