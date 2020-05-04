Two New COVID-19 Cases in Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Unified Command Center is reportng two new COVID-19 cases in the county. The 20th is a 40-year-old woman who lives in Muskingum County and is home recovering. The case has a connection to the 19th case. A 21st Muskingum County resident has also tested positive for corona virus and is identified as a 33-year-old female who lives in the county. Other details are unknown at this time. The command center says there are currently 17 confirmed cases and 4 probable in the county. There have been zero COVID-19 deaths in Muskingum County.

