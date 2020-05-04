Three New COVID-19 Cases Announced Monday in Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Unified Command Center Monday announced three new COVID-19 cases in the county. The 21st person to test positive is a 15-year-old boy who lives in Muskingum County and is recovering at home. Case 21 has a connection to case 12. A 22nd resident has tested positive for coronavirus and is a 38-year-old woman who lives in the county and is also recovering at home. A 23rd resident also tested positive and is a 44-year-old woman who lives in the county and is recovering at home. Case 23 is not related to previous cases.

Muskingum County Safety Officer Dr. Jack Butterfield also issued a safety message which states that businesses must allow all customers, patrons, visitors, contractors, vendors and similar individuals to use facial coverings, except for specifically legal, life, health or safety considerations and limited to documented security considerations.