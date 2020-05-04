NWSL to allow individual workouts starting Wednesday

The National Women’s Soccer League will allow voluntary, individual workouts at outdoor team practice fields starting Wednesday.

The league’s announcement Monday follows a similar decision by Major League Soccer. The nine-team NWSL was supposed to start the season April 18 but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams must follow the NWSL’s detailed return-to-play protocol created by the league’s medical task force. The teams must also submit detailed procedures and scheduling relative to their individual markets.

An essential staff member will be allowed to oversee training sessions, while maintaining social distancing, to make sure players follow certain procedures.

Like the MLS training policy, players will not have access to indoor team facilities and they will have to undergo symptom screening before workouts.

The NWSL’s moratorium on team training extends through May 15.