Birthday Parade Held For Area Man

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- George Murphy celebrated his 90th birthday with a parade of his friends and family.

His son Dan was the chief planner and the parade consisted of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as friends, old coworkers and neighbors.

The family had a large party planned for the milestone but had to rethink it due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately fifteen cars carrying at least fifty people came out to show support, accompanied by an Adamsville fire truck.

The concept of a birthday parade has been a popular one during the pandemic. It is seen as a safe way to show admiration and celebrate the lives of those close to us.

Often the parades are a surprise and George said that he had no idea the parade was planned and was very thankful for the show of support and love from his family, friends and community.