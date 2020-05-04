Updated on Monday, 4 May 2020 at 5:00 a.m EDT:

MONDAY: Mostly clear skies in the morning will build up to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 61°. North winds at 5-10 mph during the morning, becoming northwest at 5-10 mph during the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy heading into the overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible near sunrise. Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will build up to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph becoming northeast at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning and then scattered rain showers are likely heading into the afternoon. Highs around 58°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, turning north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than half an inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers are likely throughout the evening into the overnight. Otherwise we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 38°. North winds at 5-15 mph turning northwest at 5-15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than half an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers. Highs near 56°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 36°.

THURSDAY: Some clouds. Highs near 62°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 38°.

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers. Highs near 58°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers/snow showers. Lows near 30°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 33°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 58°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 40°.

DISCUSSION:

Happy May the Fourth! Today we will be much more mild than yesterday reaching near 61°. Mostly sunny, clouds building into the afternoon and evening. Tonight increased cloud cover and dropping down to lows in the upper 30’s. If you have already planted any plants you may want to cover them up in case your area drops even closer to freezing. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see an increased chance for rain and cooler temperatures into the upper 50’s. Cooler temperatures are on the way for the end of the work week. More chances for rain and maybe even some snowflakes by Friday.

-Megan Landis

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: Megan Landis (@meteorologistmeganlandis)

E-Mail: mlandis@whizmediagroup.com