Riverside Park To Temporarily Shut Down

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Riverside Park will experience temporary shutdowns for AEP to train its employees on social distancing. The park will be shut down during normal business hours from Monday May 4th to Thursday May 7th. The public is allowed on the trails of the park but large portions of the park will be unavailable to the public. AEP is training its employees in the event of the pandemic continuing, as to make sure that public safety is maintained. The park will reopen in its entirety each evening for visitors from the general populace.

