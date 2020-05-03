I-70 To Close For Bridge Sweeping

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The I-70 highway between exit 152 and exit 155 will be closed from eight pm to six am every night starting on Sunday, May, 3rd and ending on Thursday, May, 7th. The bridge will be closed so that crews can sweep and patch the highway. Inclement weather may push the end date back. During non working hours the highway will be open in its entirety to all motorists. During working hours the highway will only be closed on a lane by lane basis so motorists can still travel through, though they should expect a slowdown in traffic.

