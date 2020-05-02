Officials: Ohio now has 1,021 confirmed, probable virus deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state health officials say the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has now reached 1,021.

The Ohio health department posted figures Saturday indicating 940 confirmed deaths and another 81 probable deaths associated with the virus.

The department noted more than 18,500 confirmed cases of the virus and a confirmed and probable total of more than 19,300.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

