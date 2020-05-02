New Muskingum County COVID-19 Cases Announced Saturday

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting the 18th resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was recorded in a 60 year-old woman who live in Muskingum County and is recovering at home A 19th Muskingum County resident has also tested positive for coronavirus. He is a 39-year-old man who also lives in Muskingum County and is also recovering at home. Both cases are not related to previous cases. No other details are being released. The Command Center says there are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three probable cases for a total of 19. There are currently no hospitalization and zero deaths.

