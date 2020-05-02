Farmers Market Changes Venue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Farmers Market is changing its venue from Restoration Park to Adornetto’s next Saturday.

The change is also bringing back individual vendors set up in tents. President Jenny Havens gives more details.

“The Zanesville Farmers Market is excited to announce that we are partnering with Adornetto’s restaurant for the 2020 summer market season starting on May 9th. We will be offering two different shopping options for customers: both the booth shopping that they are used to and the drive-thru model. Customer feedback has led us to continue this drive-thru model that we are currently doing in addition to starting booth sales up in a much safer, spaced out environment.” , Haven said Saturday evening.

The change in venue and layout will also bring new guidelines that are being heavily suggested by the Market board. Haven also wants to give thanks to all the customers who came during the solely drive-thru period.

“Customers should show up expecting to follow social distancing rules, we also recommend the use of gloves and masks. We also recommend only one person from each family attend so that we can better follow social distancing rules… We want to thank our customers for their continued support. We are excited and ready to offer them the fresh produce, baked goods and handmade goods.”

Next week the market will run from 9 to 11 am and more information can be found on the following pages:

www.facebook.com/zanesvillefarmersmarket

www.zanesvillefarmermarket.org