Lacrosse at John Glenn trying to grow within the MVL

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- There are now 12 schools in the Muskingum Valley League. Only one of them has varsity lacrosse.

That would be John Glenn.

2020 was suppose to be the year, John Glenn starts its first year of varsity lacrosse. But due to the Coronavirus, the first season at John Glenn has been pushed back a year.

Lacrosse is a growing sport that gives athletes a lot of opportunity in high school and college. Believe it or not, Lacrosse gives high school athletes the best chance at a college athletic scholarship.

