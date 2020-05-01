Governor DeWine Issues “Stay Safe Ohio” Order

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a new order that will be known by the name “Stay Safe Ohio”. He said there is not much new there that we haven’t already talked about. It’s not a stay at home order, we have reached a new stage, but it does not mean the virus has gone away. DeWine says today healthcare facilities can resume procedures that had been postponed. Dentist and veterinarians can reopen. On Monday offices, industry, construction can reopen. Best practices developed by business advisory groups can be find at the website, coronavirus.ohio.gov. DeWine says he knows this is hard, but we have to stick together.

Governor DeWine says today people can go shopping if they call and make an appointment in places like a jewelry store. In 11 days they will be able to go to any store that is open. Curbside can be done now as well if that business lends itself to that type of activity.

DeWine says next week he plans to announce dates that will affect barbershops, salons and restaurants.

There are 17,962 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 922 deaths and 3,620 hospitalizations in Ohio.