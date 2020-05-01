Dr. Jack Butterfield: 3 COVID-19 Cases in last 24 Hours

The Muskingum County Unified Command Center is reporting a 14th county resident with COVID-19. This case involves a 14-year-old Muskingum County boy who is at home recovering This case has a connection to the 13th case in the county. No additional personal information will be released. The Command Center is now reporting 13 confirmed cases and one probable case. There currently no coronavirus hospitalizations and zero deaths in the county. Safety Officer Dr. Jack Butterfield says there have been 3 COVID-19 positive cases in the community in the last 24 hours. This indicates there is community spread. He says face coverings can prevent this as one barrier. Butterfield says that along with social distancing, hand washing and surface sanitizing are key to success with this virus.

