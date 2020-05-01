Columbus Business Selling Bulk Protective Masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio- A business in Columbus is selling protective masks in bulk.

The bulk masks are aimed at businesses looking to keep their employees safe during the gradual re-opening. King Memory CEO Darryl Tanner talked about the influence on sourcing his masks from various manufacturers from China.

“Then I got back, and I couldn’t help but notice the drastically lower infection rates in Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, even South Korea even though there was a lot of outbreaks on the news in South Korea. Despite those the actual true infection rates were far lower than in any western country. ”

Tanner is selling the masks in various quantities and the masks are disposable.

“I have lowered the minimum quantity to 500, and we’re trying to keep orders in large quantities just to make distribution more efficient… These are non-medical grade surgical masks. They are designed to be disposable, they are intended for one time use, typically one per day. The CDC has given guidelines on how to permit the reuse of those though.”

Interested businesses can go to King Memory’s website for more information.