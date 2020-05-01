Chiefs’ Reid on Breeland arrest: ‘We’ll let it play out’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has spoken with cornerback Bashaud Breeland following his arrest in South Carolina. Reid said Friday that the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own.

The 28-year-old Breeland faces five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, after he was seen smoking marijuana in a car late Tuesday. Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to him,” Reid acknowledged during a conference call with reporters. “We’ll let it play out with the law enforcement side of things and evaluate it from there.”

Breeland was among three individuals witnessed by a deputy smoking in a parked car at a gas station, according to the incident report from York County. The report stated that when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to speak with Breeland, the player continued to resist and the officer took out his taser. Breeland then pushed the deputy and attempted to get back into his car, at which point the officer drew his weapon and ordered him to put up his hands.

Breeland was handcuffed and arrested. A search of his vehicle found an open container of alcohol and a bag of marijuana, the report said, and a search of his phone found several communications about purchasing marijuana.

Breeland acknowledged to the deputy that he was a “marijuana enthusiast,” the report said.

Two attorneys for Breeland, Bakari Sellers and J. Preston Strom Jr., issued a statement in which they asked why the deputy drew his gun and said they were looking “forward to investigating why the level of force was necessary.”

Breeland signed a one-year contract with Kansas City last year, and he wound up starting 15 games while allowing a completion percentage of just 48.4 He also picked off two passes during the regular season, and he had a team-high seven tackles and an interception while helping the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

He signed another one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Chiefs last month.

“We’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course. Let’s see exactly what went on,” Reid said. “I know there is video out there. I’ve seen the video. I’ve talked to the kid. Let’s find out what the pace of this was and what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, and then we’ll evaluate it from there.”

