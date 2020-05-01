Friday 5/1 :

FRIDAY: Spotty rain showers possible during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off late in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the morning and early afternoon will begin to break up into partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 57°. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph throughout most of the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will move out to provide clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 42°. Northwest winds at 0-5 mph becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds during the early morning will build up to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 69°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming south at 5-10 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the morning, changing to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms more likely during the afternoon. Highs around 66°.

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers early Friday morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for most of the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50’s for the day. Overnight clouds will be clearing and we will be cooling down to about low 40’s.

Saturday we will be mostly cloudy for the day, highs reaching almost 70. Chance for showers returns for late Saturday night.

Sunday we will see showers and storms throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60’s.

A nice start to our work week. Starting out dry and warm before showers return late next week.

