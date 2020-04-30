1.1 Million PPE Send to Ohio Prisons/Stay at Home Order Extended

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hosted his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday at the Statehouse in Columbus. He said of the 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment that has been sent to local emergency management agencies across Ohio, 1.1 million pieces went to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. He says the goal is to keep a 90 day supply of the most critical equipment. DRC Director Annette Chambers Smith reported that they created their pandemic plan in 2009 and have updated and practiced it in prisons. The director said they also started making hand sanitizer, face shields and masks in an effort to keep staff and inmates safe.

The Governor also announced that his Stay at Home Order will be extended with a few exceptions.

There are 17,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio and 898 confirmed deaths.