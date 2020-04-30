THURSDAY 4/30:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. High 57°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Cloudy & Chilly. Low 44°

FRIDAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 61°

DISCUSSION:

An upper level trough will be with us today, bringing scattered shower chances to the region throughout the day. The trough will also keep us cooler once again, with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. It will be breezy once again, with winds between 10 and 20 mph at times.

Scattered showers will become more widely scattered as the overnight progresses. Skies will remain cloudy otherwise, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A few shower chances will linger into the day on Friday. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures topping off around 60 Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s on Saturday, under partly sunny skies. Sunday, a cold front will bring more scattered showers into the region during the afternoon, through Monday morning. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s on Sunday, and then warm into the upper 60s on Monday.

Cooler air will begin to move in for the middle of next week, as highs will only warm into the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with shower chances returning on Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

