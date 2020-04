ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville City crews will be repairing the sanitary sewer on Taylor Street next week.

Beginning Monday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 6, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, Taylor Street will be closed from Maple Avenue to Verneva Street.

Traffic detours will be posted, and motorists should expect delays.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and use an alternate route if possible.