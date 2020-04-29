Morgan Co. Results

Morgan County’s unofficial election results are now being reported.

In the race for Republican County Commissioner Richard Welsh will appear on the ballot this November. He defeated Jan Snouffer, Mary Woodward and Becky Thompson.

The Republican race for common pleas judge goes to John Wells who beat out Michael Lowe 1,992 to 1,156.

The Bristol Township 1.5 mills fire levy passed with 71 percent of the vote.

The Malta Township fire levy 1.5 mills also passed Tuesday night.

Two other levies also passed those include the McConnelsville 1.5 mills fire levy and the Malta 1.5 mills levy.