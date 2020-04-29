Local church awarding scholarship money to both high school and college students

ZANESVILLE – This is the first time House of Grace Church in Zanesville is giving away for academic scholarships that are worth $500 a piece. Two of the awards will go to high school seniors and the other two go to college students who are in their third or fourth year of study.

“We’re doing it in honor of my father C.A. Dunlap. He was a pastor here in the city for many, many years and had a Christian school here and helped so many people with their education and so on and so, in honor of my father, who had touched thousands of people around the world, we’re doing the scholarships and this is our first year and it will be a continued thing on and we will be adding to it each year,” House of Grace Pastor Joe Dunlap said.

Pastor Dunlap feels the scholarships are a great benefit to the students who are receiving them as schools may potentially re-open in the Fall.

“I feel it will be a great one. We’re helping anyone in Perry County and Muskingum Counties. It’s open for them to apply and I believe it will be a great benefit for helping kids go back to school. It pays for their books or however it need to be done and, again, it’s furthering someone’s education. it’s helping them to get to where they’re going and what their desire is and what their dreams are,” Dunlap said.

Information for the scholarships can be found on House of Grace’s website.