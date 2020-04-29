Fatal Crash on US 22 in Perry County

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle

HOPEWELL TWP, Ohio--The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Roseville woman.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on US 22 near mile post 10 in Perry County.

The Lancaster Post reported that 71-year-old Helen Schalip was driving west on US 22 when she went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities said Schalip was taken to Genesis Perry County Medical Center in Somerset where she was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

