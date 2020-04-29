WEDNESDAY 4/29:

TODAY: Rain Likely. Few Thunderstorms. Breezy & Warm. High 72°

TONIGHT: Occasional Showers. Cloudy. Breezy. Mild. Low 50°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 57°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will be moving into SE Ohio today. The front will be bringing rain and a few storms to the region, especially during the afternoon. It will be breezy throughout the day, with winds out of the south between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 35 mph at times. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s this afternoon.

More occasional rain will linger into the overnight, along with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south between 10 to 20 mph. Skies will remain cloudy otherwise, with lows around 50.

More scattered showers will linger into the day on Thursday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 50s Thursday. We will begin to dry out on Friday into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 60s on Friday, and into the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday.

Rain chances will return to the region on Sunday into Monday. Cooler air will return by the start of next week, with highs in the lower 60s by next Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com