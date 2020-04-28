There is no mandate for when restaurants will re-open doors in the Buckeye State

ZANESVILLE – Rake’s Place opened for business in October and it was only open for a few months before being forced to close. Rake’s Place does offer delivery as well as a carry-out window. Restaurant Co-Owner Amber Herron says that the eatery has been able to stay afloat during these difficult economic times.

“The community has been very good in support and outreach and everything else. We’ll just continue doing carry-out and delivery as much as we can until we can open up and let people come in and sit down,” Herron said.

Staff is eager to re-open its doors and is making the necessary preparations to do so.

“Just keep everything clean, sanitized, making sure we’re wearing gloves, masks, if we have to. Whatever we have to do to keep everyone clean and safe, we will,” Herron said.

Rake’s will go back to serving fresh sea food when the restaurant re-opens.