Teen pleads guilty in death of girl hit during police chase

State
Associated Press11

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter stemming from the crash of a stolen car that struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian during a police pursuit last year.

The teen also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and received a four-year sentence, authorities said.

The teen and another 15-year-old boy carjacked a woman in a store parking lot in Cleveland on Dec. 20, authorities have said. An off-duty Cleveland police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the teens onto a highway before a police supervisor took up the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle eventually struck Tamia Chappman, who was on a sidewalk and walking to the library after school to meet her siblings.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Man shot, critically wounded during shootout with police

Associated Press

Man shot, critically wounded during shootout with police

Associated Press

Congressional races to be decided in unusual Ohio primary

Associated Press