Speaker Householder: Tremendous Frustration with Governor DeWine

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) issued the following statement Monday on Governor DeWine’s plan to hold retail stores closed until May 12:

“There is a tremendous amount of frustration from the majority of members in the Ohio House regarding the Administration’s unwillingness to recognize that small businesses that have much less daily traffic in their stores are closed while their large chain competitors have been open throughout the process.

As long as small retailers continue to be shut down while national chains are allowed to remain open, government is assisting in the demise of many great small businesses.

The big get bigger and the small go away. The House has asked to work with the Administration to come up with common sense solutions to resolve this, but have been met with deaf ears.

Ohio’s three branches of government are to be separate but equal. Our members feel disrespected that their opinions have been largely disregarded by the Administration.

The Ohio House has announced they are resuming on May 4 and Republican members are anxious to deal with these issues in person rather than via telephone.”