Rogers Fails in Re-Election Bid

The unofficial election results are in for Coshocton County.

In the Republican race for Sheriff incumbent Tim Rogers fails in his bid for re-election to James Crawford. Rogers had 2,030 votes while Crawford had 2,809.

Currently the River View School Districts .75 percent income tax levy for 5 years is failing with 1,650 votes for and 2,415 against. Votes from Licking County are pending.

The West Lafayette natural gas aggregation passed with 145 votes for and 117 against.