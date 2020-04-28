Rogers Fails in Re-Election Bid

The unofficial election results are in for Coshocton County.
In the Republican race for Sheriff incumbent Tim Rogers fails in his bid for re-election to James Crawford. Rogers had 2,030 votes while Crawford had 2,809.
Currently the River View School Districts .75 percent income tax levy for 5 years is failing with 1,650 votes for and 2,415 against. Votes from Licking County are pending.
The West Lafayette natural gas aggregation passed with 145 votes for and 117 against.
Please follow and like us: