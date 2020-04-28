Noble Co. Election Results

Noble County voters have weighed in on who they believe should be on the ballot for the General Election in November.

In the Republican race for prosecuting attorney Jordan Croucher defeated Chandra Ontko by over 800 votes, 1,315 to 474.

The Democratic race for sheriff went to Jason Mackie who defeated Robert Pickenpaugh 752 to 558.

Gary Saling will move to the November ballot in the Republican race for County Commissioner. He defeated Oran Way 1,104 to 688.

In the Republican race for engineer Todd Coss defeated Del George 994 to 736.