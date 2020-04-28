Muskingum County election results

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The unofficial results are in for Muskingum County.

In the Republican race for Muskingum County Treasurer, Todd Hixson is the winner over Brett Nelson by a vote of 3,531 to 1,739. Hixson will replace Chris Hamill who is retiring in November.

In the Falls Township Republican Central Committee race , Jody Spencer has defeated Kay Clymer by a vote of 547 to 227. Spencer will face Democrat Roberta Durfee in the November election.

The Muskingum County electric aggregation levy failed by a vote of 3,097 against the levy to 2,806 for the levy.

The Perry Township fire protection for 3 mills levy passed by a vote of 343 to 104.

The Norwich Union fire district fire protection levy passed by a vote of 231 to 44.

In South Zanesville, the gas aggregation levy failed and the parks and recreation levy failed.

In the Village of Dresden, the income tax increase failed by a vote of 97 against the levy to 90 for the levy.