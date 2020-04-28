Muskingum Co. Joint Unified Command Center holds weekly Corona Virus conference

ZANESVILLE – The state may be entering what some call a “new phase” in the fight against COVID-19.

Businesses will start to re-open slowly and the balance that not only Ohio but every business in the country faces is trying to recover its economy while also keeping employees as well as the public healthy. Another surge in the virus cases is nearly a guarantee, but, the Health Department’s Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield is confident that businesses and residents will continue to use their best judgment.

“For instance, businesses are going to be required to have their employees wear masks. As the public comes in and sees all of this, just, I think that the peer pressure to protect each other is going to encourage everyone to wear masks. It’s going become commonplace. It’s going to become just a matter of course that you wear a mask for your safety and everyone else’s safety,” Butterfield said.

Businesses will have to make sure that all areas of operation are accounted for before deciding to re-open.

“The recommendations to businesses is that they have to have a plan. Those plans don’t need to be submitted to the Health Department, they don’t need to be submitted to a county agency, but they must have a plan in place and there are plenty of illustrations and information on our website, on the various websites throughout the county, and also state websites that explain those five things that they will have to do to be operational and its important that they do so,” Zanesville – Muskingum Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott said.

Dr. Buttefield says that continuing to social distance will be even more paramount than wearing your mask when going out in public.